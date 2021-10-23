0
Saturday 23 October 2021 - 08:34

Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition

The Yemeni Office of Human Rights in Saada Governorate on Friday night condemned in a statement the recent escalation of the Saudi coalition's attacks on homes and the destruction of the province's infrastructure.

The UN is fully responsible for the silence and disregard for the crimes of the Saudi coalition, the statement said.

The Saada Office of Human Rights called on the international and regional media and organizations to accept responsibility for the ongoing crimes of the Saudi coalition, citing the availability of complete documentation and accurate statistics on all crimes committed by the aggressors in Saada Province.

Saudi aggressor fighters targeted several areas in Sanaa and Saada provinces yesterday.

With the support of the United States, the UAE, and several other countries, Saudi Arabia has launched a military invasion of Yemen since March 2015 and land, sea, and air siege.

The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has killed more than 16,000 Yemenis, injured tens of thousands, and displaced millions of Yemenis.
23 October 2021
