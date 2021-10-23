9 ISIL Terrorists Killed by Pakistani CTD in Balochistan
Story Code : 960138
Reports quoting Balochistan Counter-Terrorism spokesperson said at least nine suspected terrorists associated with ISIL were killed during an intelligence-based operation, Daily Pakistan reported.
Security personnel conducted the raid on the terrorist hideout following a tip-off from one of their sources.
The terrorists opened fire on the CTD personnel and were killed in an exchange of fire.
Meanwhile, a huge cache of nine Kalashnikovs, prima cards, detonators, RPG rockets, and 20kg explosives have been recovered from their possession.
Counter-terrorism officials have cordoned off the site while a clearance operation was launched.
On Friday, Pakistani security forces have killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Miran Shah area.