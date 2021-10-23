9 ISIL Terrorists Killed by Pakistani CTD in Balochistan

Islam Times - Nine suspected ISIL terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department of Pakistan late Friday night.

Reports quoting Balochistan Counter-Terrorism spokesperson said at least nine suspected terrorists associated with ISIL were killed during an intelligence-based operation, Daily Pakistan reported.Security personnel conducted the raid on the terrorist hideout following a tip-off from one of their sources.The terrorists opened fire on the CTD personnel and were killed in an exchange of fire.Meanwhile, a huge cache of nine Kalashnikovs, prima cards, detonators, RPG rockets, and 20kg explosives have been recovered from their possession.Counter-terrorism officials have cordoned off the site while a clearance operation was launched.On Friday, Pakistani security forces have killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Miran Shah area.