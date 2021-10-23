0
Saturday 23 October 2021 - 20:57

Syrian Army Troops Force US Convoy in Hasakah to Retreat

Syrian army troops, deployed at a security checkpoint near the village of al-Damkhiya southwest of Qamishli city, blocked the road and prevented the passage of US armored vehicles travelling along the strategic M4 highway.
 
The American troops were subsequently forced to turn around and go back in the direction they came from. There were no reports of clashes or injuries.
 
The development came a few days after local residents of a village in the same Syrian province prevented a US military convoy from passing through the community.
 
Beirut-based al-Mayadeen television news network reported that a US convoy of four armored vehicles was forced to turn around and head back in the direction it came from after villagers in Hamu blocked the road and prevented it from passing.
 
The US occupation military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.
 
Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.
 
Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.
 
After failing to oust the Syrian government with the help of its proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has now stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.
