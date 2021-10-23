0
Saturday 23 October 2021 - 21:15

Kyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases

Story Code : 960226
Kyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases
"We have a Russian( military) base in (the town of ) Kant. One base is enough for us. We do not want to play cat and mouse with powers, hosting two bases," Japarov told reporters when asked about the possibility of hosting a US airbase in the territory of Kyrgyzstan after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.
 
Following the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, the White House reportedly considered Kyrgyzstan as a location for its military base.
 
The Russian airbase was established in Kant, located some 12 miles outside of Bishkek, in 2003 as part of the Collective Rapid Deployment Force and is involved in ensuring the security of the airspace of the states of CSTO.
 
In late 2012, Kyrgyzstan agreed to lease the base to Russia for 15 years, with an option for an automatic extension for another five years, in exchange for Russia's reduction of the Kyrgyz debt.
 
The US base was opened at Bishkek's Manas airport in 2001. It was tasked with supporting the so-called Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
 
This facility housed the servicemen and equipment of the countries participating in the US-led coalition; the backbone of the group was made up of American forces and assets.
 
After 8 years, the airbase was renamed the Transit Center, and in the summer of 2014, it was closed at the behest of the Kyrgyz government.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
23 October 2021
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
23 October 2021
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
23 October 2021
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
22 October 2021
Blast, Fire Kill 16 at Russian Chemicals Plant
Blast, Fire Kill 16 at Russian Chemicals Plant
22 October 2021
Pentagon: Latest US Military Hypersonic Test Fails
Pentagon: Latest US Military Hypersonic Test Fails
22 October 2021
UAE Says Scrapping of Oil Pipeline Deal ‘Won’t Harm’ Ties with Zionist Entity
UAE Says Scrapping of Oil Pipeline Deal ‘Won’t Harm’ Ties with Zionist Entity
22 October 2021
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
21 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
21 October 2021
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
21 October 2021
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
21 October 2021
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
20 October 2021