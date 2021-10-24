President of Iran Congratulates Muslims on Prophet’s Birthday

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi offered his congratulations to the leaders and people of Islamic countries on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In separate messages to Muslim countries’ heads of state on Saturday, President Raisi expressed hope that the Islamic nations would refer to the perfect teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on such auspicious occasion.The Iranian president also hoped that the Muslim nations would rely on the Islamic commonalities to “take more serious steps to create stable and strong relations” in order to promote Islam and the teachings of the prophet of mercy, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).The 17th day of the month of Rabi al-Awwal in the lunar Hijri calendar marks the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS), the sixth Shiite Imam. This year it falls on Sunday, October 24.