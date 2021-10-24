US Asks Turkey Why Envoy Gonna Be Declared Persona Non Grata

Islam Times - The United States is seeking clarity from the Turkish Foreign Ministry over Ankara’s intention to declare the US ambassador persona non grata.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had instructed the Turkish Foreign Ministry to declare persona non grata ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States, that have called on Ankara to release Osman Kavala.Now, the United States is seeking clarity from the Turkish Foreign Ministry over Ankara’s intention to declare the US ambassador persona non grata, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.The Turkish Foreign Ministry is yet to make any official announcements concerning the ambassadors.