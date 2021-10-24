0
Sunday 24 October 2021 - 14:03

Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked

Story Code : 960298
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
According to Iranian News Agency, speaking at a ceremony in southern Beirut on Saturday evening, Sheikh Naim Qassem said that militiamen with the far-right Lebanese Forces (LF) Party led by Samir Geagea triggered the latest sedition in Tayyoune neighborhood by firing shots at peaceful protesters, who had gathered peacefully to criticize the politicization of probe into the 2020 Beirut blast.

Seven people lost their lives and around 30 more were injured in the armed attack.

“We managed to thwart the seditious plot through patience and self-restraint. We will, however, follow up on investigations and their results. We will act according to law, and will punish the perpetrators in order to stop those who tamper with people’s lives,” the senior Hezbollah official said.

Sheikh Qassem added that militiamen with the Lebanese Forces party and other foreign mercenaries did not care at all about Lebanon’s increasingly dire socio-economic conditions, and placed their own interests above those of the homeland.

The top Hezbollah official said Tarek Bitar, the judge in charge of investigating the catastrophic Beirut port explosion, had created a grave crisis in Lebanon.

“He tends to politicize the probe and pin blame on others. He is not reliable anymore. The last thing we heard was that families of the victims had grown very suspicious of his behavior. He is responsible for the great sedition in Tayyoune,” he said. “Bitar would better quit his post for the problems and misfortunes he has created, for a lack of public trust in him to mete out justice, and for the status quo to stabilize.”

In a speech last week following the deadly violence, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah described the far-right Lebanese Forces political party as the “biggest threat” to Christians in Lebanon, warning the former militia group against “miscalculations” that would plunge the country into a civil war.
Related Stories
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin attached importance to the role of the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, in the country’s political sphere.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
24 October 2021
Russia-led Bloc Concludes Drills near Afghanistan Border
Russia-led Bloc Concludes Drills near Afghanistan Border
24 October 2021
Iran
Iran's Top Security Official Blasts Erdogan for Exaggeration of Israel’s “Fake” Power
24 October 2021
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
23 October 2021
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
23 October 2021
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
23 October 2021
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
23 October 2021
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
22 October 2021
Blast, Fire Kill 16 at Russian Chemicals Plant
Blast, Fire Kill 16 at Russian Chemicals Plant
22 October 2021
Pentagon: Latest US Military Hypersonic Test Fails
Pentagon: Latest US Military Hypersonic Test Fails
22 October 2021
UAE Says Scrapping of Oil Pipeline Deal ‘Won’t Harm’ Ties with Zionist Entity
UAE Says Scrapping of Oil Pipeline Deal ‘Won’t Harm’ Ties with Zionist Entity
22 October 2021
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
21 October 2021