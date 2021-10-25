Syrian Army Begin Combing Operations in Daraa’s Northeastern Countryside

Islam Times - Syrian Army Forces begin combing operations in the city of Al-Harak and its surroundings in the northeastern countryside of Daraa, on Sunday.

After completing the settlement operations in the region within the framework of the agreement proposed by the Syrian government, the army has begun mop up operations in the city of Al-Harak and its surroundings in the northeastern countryside of Daraa province in southwestern Syria.SANA’s reporter reported from Daraa that, the army units started began combing the entrances and the streets of the city of Al-Harak this morning and the surrounding agricultural areas, by removing foreign and dangerous objects in order to preserve the lives of the residents.Over the past weeks, Syrian army units have reinforced their positions in the cities, towns and villages of the countryside of Daraa, where settlement operations have taken place from Daraa al-Balad neighborhood in accordance with the agreement proposed by the Syrian state last August.On 19th October, the Syrian authorities and the army units, completed the process of settling the status of all the wanted and military deserters from the city of al-Harak and receiving their weapons.