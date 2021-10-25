0
Monday 25 October 2021 - 01:53

Syrian Army Begin Combing Operations in Daraa’s Northeastern Countryside

Story Code : 960345
Syrian Army Begin Combing Operations in Daraa’s Northeastern Countryside
After completing the settlement operations in the region within the framework of the agreement proposed by the Syrian government, the army has begun mop up operations in the city of Al-Harak and its surroundings in the northeastern countryside of Daraa province in southwestern Syria.

SANA’s reporter reported from Daraa that, the army units started began combing the entrances and the streets of the city of Al-Harak this morning and the surrounding agricultural areas, by removing foreign and dangerous objects in order to preserve the lives of the residents.

Over the past weeks, Syrian army units have reinforced their positions in the cities, towns and villages of the countryside of Daraa, where settlement operations have taken place from Daraa al-Balad neighborhood in accordance with the agreement proposed by the Syrian state last August.

On 19th October, the Syrian authorities and the army units, completed the process of settling the status of all the wanted and military deserters from the city of al-Harak and receiving their weapons.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
24 October 2021
Russia-led Bloc Concludes Drills near Afghanistan Border
Russia-led Bloc Concludes Drills near Afghanistan Border
24 October 2021
Iran
Iran's Top Security Official Blasts Erdogan for Exaggeration of Israel’s “Fake” Power
24 October 2021
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
23 October 2021
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
23 October 2021
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
23 October 2021
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
23 October 2021
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
22 October 2021
Blast, Fire Kill 16 at Russian Chemicals Plant
Blast, Fire Kill 16 at Russian Chemicals Plant
22 October 2021
Pentagon: Latest US Military Hypersonic Test Fails
Pentagon: Latest US Military Hypersonic Test Fails
22 October 2021
UAE Says Scrapping of Oil Pipeline Deal ‘Won’t Harm’ Ties with Zionist Entity
UAE Says Scrapping of Oil Pipeline Deal ‘Won’t Harm’ Ties with Zionist Entity
22 October 2021
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
21 October 2021