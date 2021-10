Islam Times - Thousands of 'Yellow Vest' protesters rallied in Paris as part of nationwide demonstrations against the mandatory COVID pass.

The protest comes after the French parliament voted on Wednesday in favour of the law to bring in the mandatory sanitary pass until July 2022.Similar rallies took place in major cities across the country.Yellow Vest protesters have been rallying in Paris against the French government's COVID-19 regulations over the last few months, APA reports citing Sputnik.