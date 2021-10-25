Sudan’s PM Under House Arrest, Ministers Detained

Islam Times - Reports indicate that a military coup is underway in Khartoum, early Monday and several government officials have reportedly been arrested.

Military forces arrested several members of Sudan's civilian leadership before dawn on Monday, Al Hadath TV reported, as a prominent pro-democracy group called on Sudanese to take to the streets to resist any military coup.Family sources told Reuters that military forces had stormed the house of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's media adviser and arrested him.There was no immediate comment from the military. Sudanese state TV broadcast as normal.Some witnesses said internet services appeared to be down in the capital, Khartoum.Citing unidentified sources, Al Hadath said Hamdok had been placed under house arrest, and that unidentified military forces arrested four cabinet ministers, one civilian member of the ruling Sovereign Council, and several state governors and heads of political parties.Videos released on social media show the unrest in the streets of Sudan. A number of people living in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, have also taken to the streets to protest the attempted military coup.