Saudi Arabia to Send 1st Direct Flight to Israel

Islam Times - The first direct flight from Saudi Arabia will land in Occupied Palestine on Monday evening.

A direct flight from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will land at Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday evening, according to KAN news.The flight will be run by Emirati Royal Jet airline.The move is the latest in a series of efforts to normalize relations between the regime in Tel Aviv and Riyadh.It came after the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised normalization with Israel during his recent meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Axios reported citing three US and Arab sources.Earlier, the Israeli regime opened its embassy in Bahrain and celebrated the Israeli apartheid at the Expo 2020 in Dubai as the latest efforts in what has been advertised as the "normalization" of ties with the countries of the region.The Abraham Accords were signed at the White House in September 2020 between Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. Morocco and Sudan later signed normalization agreements with the Israeli regime as well.