0
Monday 25 October 2021 - 09:43

4 Yemeni Civilian Shot Dead, Injured by Saudi Guards

Story Code : 960404
4 Yemeni Civilian Shot Dead, Injured by Saudi Guards
According to Al-Masirah, the Saudi border guards shot dead two Yemenis in the Manbeh district of Sa'ada and injured two others. 

Also, on Saturday, the Saudi troops killed one Yemeni civilian and wounded five others in an attack on Manbeh.

Yemen's border areas have been pounded by the Saudi regime's artillery in recent months, leaving a number of Yemeni civilians killed and wounded.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Yemeni sources reported on Sunday night the widespread attacks of the Saudi coalition's fighters on Marib province, the center of Yemen.

The Chairman of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council in a message to the UN Secretary-General criticized the international body's stance on the country's crisis, putting a political cover on the crimes of the Saudi regime. 

Mahdi al-Mashat said the UN's continual adoption of partisan policies would undermine its significance for the people of the world.

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis. The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.

The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis.
Comment


Featured Stories
Over Half of Afghans Face
Over Half of Afghans Face 'Acute' Food Crisis: UN Agencies
Bombing Gaza’s AP Tower In May War Was an Own Goal: Ex-‘Israeli’ General
Bombing Gaza’s AP Tower In May War Was an Own Goal: Ex-‘Israeli’ General
25 October 2021
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis
25 October 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Recent Uganda
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Recent Uganda's Bomb Attack
25 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
24 October 2021
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
24 October 2021
Russia-led Bloc Concludes Drills near Afghanistan Border
Russia-led Bloc Concludes Drills near Afghanistan Border
24 October 2021
Iran
Iran's Top Security Official Blasts Erdogan for Exaggeration of Israel’s “Fake” Power
24 October 2021
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
23 October 2021
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
23 October 2021
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
23 October 2021
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
23 October 2021
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
22 October 2021