0
Monday 25 October 2021 - 21:37

China Urges Dialogue between Sudan’s Factions following Coup

Story Code : 960485
China Urges Dialogue between Sudan’s Factions following Coup
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that China wanted all parties in Sudan “to resolve their differences through dialogue so as to maintain peace and stability of the country,” AP reported.
 
He told reporters that China would continue to closely follow the turbulence in Sudan and “take necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel there.”
 
China is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and major investor in Africa.
 
The arrests on Monday of Sudan’s interim prime minister and other officials plunged Sudan’s fragile path to democracy into uncertainty following the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir.
Comment


Featured Stories
Over Half of Afghans Face
Over Half of Afghans Face 'Acute' Food Crisis: UN Agencies
Bombing Gaza’s AP Tower In May War Was an Own Goal: Ex-‘Israeli’ General
Bombing Gaza’s AP Tower In May War Was an Own Goal: Ex-‘Israeli’ General
25 October 2021
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis
25 October 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Recent Uganda
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Recent Uganda's Bomb Attack
25 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
24 October 2021
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
24 October 2021
Russia-led Bloc Concludes Drills near Afghanistan Border
Russia-led Bloc Concludes Drills near Afghanistan Border
24 October 2021
Iran
Iran's Top Security Official Blasts Erdogan for Exaggeration of Israel’s “Fake” Power
24 October 2021
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
23 October 2021
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
23 October 2021
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
23 October 2021
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
23 October 2021
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
22 October 2021