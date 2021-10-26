0
Tuesday 26 October 2021 - 21:23

7 Killed, 140 Injured in Protests in Sudan

Story Code : 960627
7 Killed, 140 Injured in Protests in Sudan
The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, dissolved the Military Civilian Sovereign Council that had been established to guide the country to democracy following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago, AFP reported.
 
Burhan announced a state of emergency, saying the armed forces needed to protect safety and security.
 
He promised to hold elections in July 2023 and hand them over to an elected civilian government then.
 
“What the country is going through now is a real threat and danger to the dreams of the youth and the hopes of the nation,” he said.
 
The Sudan information ministry, which is still loyal to ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, said on its Facebook page that the transitional constitution gives only the prime minister the right to declare a state of emergency and that the military’s actions are a crime.
 
Hamdok is still the legitimate transitional authority, it said.
 
The UN Security Council was likely to discuss Sudan behind closed doors on Tuesday, diplomats said.
Related Stories
7 Killed, 15 Injured in Ghazni Bomb Blast
Islam Times - At least 7 policemen were killed and 15 others were wounded in a car bomb explosion in Ghazni, Afghanistan on Saturday evening.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
Egypt’s El-Sisi Lifts State of Emergency in Force since 2017
Egypt’s El-Sisi Lifts State of Emergency in Force since 2017
26 October 2021
Sudan’s Opp. Coalition Calls for Civil Disobedience as AU Urges Talks
Sudan’s Opp. Coalition Calls for Civil Disobedience as AU Urges Talks
26 October 2021
Syria: «Israel’s» New Adventure Desperate Attempt to Support Affiliated Terrorist Groups
Syria: «Israel’s» New Adventure Desperate Attempt to Support Affiliated Terrorist Groups
26 October 2021
Over Half of Afghans Face
Over Half of Afghans Face 'Acute' Food Crisis: UN Agencies
25 October 2021
Bombing Gaza’s AP Tower In May War Was an Own Goal: Ex-‘Israeli’ General
Bombing Gaza’s AP Tower In May War Was an Own Goal: Ex-‘Israeli’ General
25 October 2021
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis
25 October 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Recent Uganda
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Recent Uganda's Bomb Attack
25 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
24 October 2021
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
24 October 2021
Russia-led Bloc Concludes Drills near Afghanistan Border
Russia-led Bloc Concludes Drills near Afghanistan Border
24 October 2021
Iran
Iran's Top Security Official Blasts Erdogan for Exaggeration of Israel’s “Fake” Power
24 October 2021
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
23 October 2021