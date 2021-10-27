0
Wednesday 27 October 2021 - 06:22

ISIS Terrorist Attack Leaves 30 Iraqis Killed, Wounded in Diyala

Story Code : 960653
According to Iraqi sources; ISIS terrorists attacked the villages of Al-Rashad, Kliwat and Al-Hawasha in Diyala province using several vehicles and opening fire on people in the streets.

More than 30 Iraqis were killed and wounded in the attack.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least 15 Iraqis were killed and more than 18 others were injured in the attack.

Despite the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, a number of members of this terrorist group are still present in different parts of the country and carry out terrorist acts in a scattered manner.

In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, with the financial and military support of the United States and its Western and Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, invaded Iraq, occupying large parts of the northern and western parts of the country and committing countless crimes. Iraq subsequently called on Iran to help Baghdad fight these terrorists.

On November 17, 2017, Iraqi forces, with the advisory assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, succeeded in liberating the city of Rawa in Anbar province western Iraq, the last ISIS base in Iraq. With the liberation of this city, ISIS was destroyed. 
