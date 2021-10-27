0
Wednesday 27 October 2021 - 06:23

Turkish Parliament Extends Iraq, Syria Military Operations

Story Code : 960654
The Turkish government had previously submitted a bill to parliament calling for a two-year extension of its military operations license in Iraq and Syria.

The country’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) voted against the motion, arguing the government failed to explain why it is needed.

“You don’t tell us what it is about. You say [it will be valid] for two years and tell us to vote for it. Why?” CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu asked Erdogan in an address to his party members in parliament.

The motion was first approved in 2013 to support the international campaign against ISIL (ISIS) and has since been renewed annually. 
