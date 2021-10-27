0
Wednesday 27 October 2021 - 11:45

Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’

Story Code : 960700
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
The release of Hamdok and his wife on Tuesday followed international condemnation of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s power grab.

The United States had said it would suspend aid, while the European Union had threatened to do the same, Al Jazeera reported.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres had also demanded Hamdok’s immediate release as he urged world powers to unite to confront what he called a recent “epidemic of coups d’etat.”

The statement by Hamdok’s office said the deposed prime minister and his wife were under “tight security” at their home in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and that other civilian officials arrested on the day of the coup remained in detention, with their whereabouts still unknown.

The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and pace of Sudan’s transition to democracy. Al-Burhan was supposed to hand the leadership of the Sovereign Council that runs the country to a civilian next month – a step that would have decreased the military’s hold on power.

But the coup has threatened to derail Sudan’s transitional process, which has progressed in fits and starts since the overthrow of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago.

On Tuesday, pro-democracy demonstrators returned to the streets, blocking roads in the capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires. Troops had fired on crowds a day earlier, killing four protesters, according to doctors.

Earlier in the day, al-Burhan made his second appearance since the coup, saying the military had been forced to step in to avoid civil war.

The general also noted that Hamdok had been held for his safety, at his own home, and would be released.
Comment


Featured Stories
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
27 October 2021
100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib
100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib
27 October 2021
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions against India for Buying S-400s
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions against India for Buying S-400s
27 October 2021
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
26 October 2021
Egypt’s El-Sisi Lifts State of Emergency in Force since 2017
Egypt’s El-Sisi Lifts State of Emergency in Force since 2017
26 October 2021
Sudan’s Opp. Coalition Calls for Civil Disobedience as AU Urges Talks
Sudan’s Opp. Coalition Calls for Civil Disobedience as AU Urges Talks
26 October 2021
Syria: «Israel’s» New Adventure Desperate Attempt to Support Affiliated Terrorist Groups
Syria: «Israel’s» New Adventure Desperate Attempt to Support Affiliated Terrorist Groups
26 October 2021
Over Half of Afghans Face
Over Half of Afghans Face 'Acute' Food Crisis: UN Agencies
25 October 2021
Bombing Gaza’s AP Tower In May War Was an Own Goal: Ex-‘Israeli’ General
Bombing Gaza’s AP Tower In May War Was an Own Goal: Ex-‘Israeli’ General
25 October 2021
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis
25 October 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Recent Uganda
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Recent Uganda's Bomb Attack
25 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
24 October 2021