Wednesday 27 October 2021 - 22:06

Taliban Should Pay Attention to the World's Demand

Story Code : 960773
Taliban Should Pay Attention to the World
Speaking at the second meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Tehran on Wednesday Uzbek Foreign Minister said: "Now,Taliban wants to be recognized by the international community, so should pay attention to the demands and expectations of the international community and the Afghan people."

Kamilov said that the current situation in Afghanistan affects various issues in the region, adding: "Afghanistan's potential can be used for economic and trade projects."

The Uzbekistan Foreign Minister continued: "We are ready to provide assistance to Afghanistan in education and economy, and we emphasize that an inclusive government should be formed with the presence of different ethnic groups in the country."

The second meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, hosted by Tehran at the level of foreign ministers and attended by the First Vice President of Iran, kicked off Wednesday morning.
