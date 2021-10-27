IAEA Must Stop Disclosing Confidential Information: AEOI Spox

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that the release of confidential information to other parties has become a practice in the IAEA that needs to be stopped as soon as possible. Iran will definitely take special measures to prevent this from happening.

Regarding the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the publication of some nuclear information, Behrouz Kamalvandi said: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) occasionally publishes a report that appears these kinds of reports must not be detailed in technical information.The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran continued: Reports must be issued when a major change or deviation has occurred, and reporting and disseminating a country's nuclear technical activities is an unbelievable practice that, unfortunately, the International Atomic Energy Agency has been doing for a long time.Kamalvandi said: "We have objected to this issue many times in different circumstances and at different times, and the last time was last year when we addressed in a full explanatory note why the Agency publishes Iran's detailed technical activities."He added: "The International Atomic Energy Agency is responsible for two major tasks, one is to ensure that the activities of the members are peaceful and not in any way deviant, another one is to help the peaceful goals of the countries, which, unfortunately, the IAEA has been less committed to his second role regarding Iran.Kamalvandi went on to say: "The value of this information is mainly commercial and because it is technical, it should not be made available to others. Unfortunately, the agency has not complied with this issue and has provided valuable information in detail to others."AEOI spokesman continued: "If we visit the International Atomic Energy Agency website, we will see that the same thing does not happen regarding other countries and there are no reports with these details on the site of the Agency, although access to this site is limited to member countries."The Iranian official added: "Considering the successive publication of Iranian documents, it seems that this is a procedure that is being carried out under the influence of certain countries with a specific purpose, part of which is to create a psychological war because this information does not need to be published."Kamalvandi added: "Since Iran's enrichment program is completely transparent and without any deviations, it seems that such reports are published in order to undermine this program."The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) stressed: "If this procedure is not stopped, we will have to reconsider our interaction with the Agency, of course, the Agency's safeguards work will be implemented; Also a mechanism should be put in place to prevent the Agency from disseminating the information obtained while generalizing its reports.