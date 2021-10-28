Hezbollah: ISIS Remains One of Iraq's Most Dangerous Threats

Islam Times - Lebanon's Hezbollah on Wednesday condemned the attack by the ISIS terrorist attack on the village of Al-Rashad in the Iraqi city of Al-Maqdadiyah in Diyala province, calling the group one of Iraq's most dangerous threats.

Lebanese Hezbollah in the statement said: "This terrorist attack shows that the ISIS terrorist group remains one of the greatest threats to Iraq and its national unity, and pro-ISIS countries continue to invade Iraq and its security and stability.The statement added: "This crime requires the unity of the Iraqi people and their solidarity, and the effort to pursue and destroy the remaining elements of the ISIS terrorists."Lebanese Hezbollah, while expressing solidarity with the Iraqi government and people and sympathizing with the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, stressed that the Iraqi people, with a long history of fighting terrorism, are able to achieve this goal and protect Iraq from the dangers ahead.News sources reported on Tuesday night that ISIS terrorist group elements attacked several villages in Diyala province, eastern Iraq; More than 15 people were killed and 18 others were injured in the attack.Despite the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, a number of members of this terrorist group are still present in different parts of the country and carry out terrorist acts in a scattered manner.