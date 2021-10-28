0
Thursday 28 October 2021 - 08:54

Hezbollah: ISIS Remains One of Iraq's Most Dangerous Threats

Story Code : 960837
Hezbollah: ISIS Remains One of Iraq
Lebanese Hezbollah in the statement said: "This terrorist attack shows that the ISIS terrorist group remains one of the greatest threats to Iraq and its national unity, and pro-ISIS countries continue to invade Iraq and its security and stability.

The statement added: "This crime requires the unity of the Iraqi people and their solidarity, and the effort to pursue and destroy the remaining elements of the ISIS terrorists."

Lebanese Hezbollah, while expressing solidarity with the Iraqi government and people and sympathizing with the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, stressed that the Iraqi people, with a long history of fighting terrorism, are able to achieve this goal and protect Iraq from the dangers ahead.

News sources reported on Tuesday night that ISIS terrorist group elements attacked several villages in Diyala province, eastern Iraq; More than 15 people were killed and 18 others were injured in the attack.

Despite the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, a number of members of this terrorist group are still present in different parts of the country and carry out terrorist acts in a scattered manner. 
Related Stories
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
Islam Times - The deputy chief of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has attacked the judge leading an investigation into last year’s disastrous ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
28 October 2021
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
28 October 2021
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
28 October 2021
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
27 October 2021
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
27 October 2021
100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib
100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib
27 October 2021
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions against India for Buying S-400s
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions against India for Buying S-400s
27 October 2021
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
26 October 2021
Egypt’s El-Sisi Lifts State of Emergency in Force since 2017
Egypt’s El-Sisi Lifts State of Emergency in Force since 2017
26 October 2021
Sudan’s Opp. Coalition Calls for Civil Disobedience as AU Urges Talks
Sudan’s Opp. Coalition Calls for Civil Disobedience as AU Urges Talks
26 October 2021
Syria: «Israel’s» New Adventure Desperate Attempt to Support Affiliated Terrorist Groups
Syria: «Israel’s» New Adventure Desperate Attempt to Support Affiliated Terrorist Groups
26 October 2021
Over Half of Afghans Face
Over Half of Afghans Face 'Acute' Food Crisis: UN Agencies
25 October 2021