Thursday 28 October 2021 - 08:56

ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad

According to Iraqi media, the Iraqi Air Force has used helicopters to repel the terrorist attack.

Clashes are said to continue.

No further details are available on the possible casualties of these clashes.

Last Tuesday night, more than 15 people were killed and 18 others wounded in an attack by ISIS terrorist elements on several villages in Diyala province (eastern Iraq).

Despite the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, a number of members of this terrorist group are still present in different parts of the country and carry out terrorist acts in a scattered manner.

In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, with the financial and military support of the United States and its Western and Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, invaded Iraq, occupying large parts of the northern and western parts of the country and committing countless crimes. Iraq subsequently called on Iran to help Baghdad fight these terrorists. 
