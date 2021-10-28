0
Thursday 28 October 2021 - 08:58

Bomb Threat Led to Evacuation of US Congress, Department of Health Buildings

Story Code : 960839
The bomb threat was reported around 10 a.m. at the HHS Humphrey Building in the 200 block of Independence Avenue in downtown D.C. That building was evacuated.

All roads around the US Capitol and US Department of Health in Washington, DC have been closed by the police today over the reported bomb threat in the area.

Six roads, including Washington Avenue and Third Street, were closed as Capitol Police investigated a bomb threat at the US Department of Health and Human Services on Independence Avenue – which was also closed by police.

There is a large law enforcement presence in the area. Homeland Security officers were seen in the area blocking the roads and a crowd of individuals evacuated from several buildings nearby gathered outside the U.S. Capitol. 
Related Stories
Bomb Threat Led to Evacuation of US Congress Library
Islam Times - The US Capitol Police closed off several streets and evacuated government buildings near the Library of Congress after a man in a truck threatened security, claiming he had ...
