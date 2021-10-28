More Lawsuits Filed against Judicial Investigator into Beirut Port Blast

Islam Times - A number of the families of Beirut Port blast martyrs filed a lawsuit against the judicial investigator, Tarek Al-Bitar, over the legitimate suspicion, demanding that the judge be recused and the case be transferred to another investigator.

Al-Bitar had issued arrest warrants against officials as well as military figures on an illogical basis, pushing the defendants and observers to cast doubts on his probe.

On August 4, 2020, a massive blast rocked Beirut Port blast, killing around 195 citizens and injuring over 6000 of others. The explosion also caused much destruction in the capital and its suburbs.

Meanwhile, the military investigative judge, Fadi Sawwan, started hearing the testimonies of those arrested over Tayouneh crime.

Seven martyrs and around 30 injured were reported during the armed attack carried out by the “Lebanese Forces” gunmen on the peaceful protestors in Tayouneh area on Thursday, October 14. The protesters were demonstrating against the politicized decisions of Al-Bitar.

Head of the “Lebanese Forces” militia, Samir Geagea, missed a hearing session at the Army Intelligence Directorate over Tayouneh massacre which was carried out by his snipers.

Moreover, the former prime minister Hassad Diab as well as MP Nuhad Al-Mashnouq filed two lawsuits against the state over Bitar judicial performance, stressing that his powers do not allow him to try the MPs, ministers and presidents.