US Expected to Wage More Wars across World, Record More Defeats in Return: President Assad

Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the United States is expected to wage more wars in different parts of the world and sustain further losses despite its record of failures and defeats in the past.

“The US has supposedly spent one trillion dollars on military operations in Iraq, and a few trillion dollars more in Afghanistan. Who did Americans give all this money to? Did they give it to the Iraqi nation? Was the money given to the people of Afghanistan then? The United States spent the dollars on American companies to supply weapons and various kinds of military equipment,” Assad said as he addressed a ceremony at the Higher Military Academy in Damascus on Wednesday, Syria's official news agency (SANA) reported.He added, “Wars would, therefore, inject huge sums of dollars into American firms and serve their interests. Even though the US military suffered defeats in Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Vietnam, Washington is still expected to wage more war and record more losses."The Syrian president then urged resilience and steadfastness in the face of the ongoing Syria conflict, calling on the entire Syrian nation to strive for the Arab country’s progress in military, economic, administrative and social spheres.Assad also lauded the expertise, perseverance, willpower and steadfastness of the Syrian army, stating that government forces will work to restore Syrians’ unalienable rights.“The nation has placed its trust in the Syrian army. Syrian troops will remain guarantors of the homeland and its independence,” he pointed out.Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad said earlier this month that major gains made by government forces in battles against foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorist groups have resulted in positive international overtures to his country.Since 2011, Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy, leading to the emergence of Daesh and other terrorist groups in the Arab country.The Syrian government has also repeatedly condemned the US and the EU for waging economic terrorism on the country through their unilateral sanctions, holding them responsible for the suffering of the Syrian people, especially now that the country is grappling with a deadly coronavirus outbreak.Damascus has also been critical of the United Nations for remaining silent on the destructive role of the US and EU, among other parties supporting terrorism in Syria.