Friday 29 October 2021 - 05:18

Iranian FM: Respect for People's Will Key to Peace in Afghanistan

“Iran is honored to have hosted a very constructive meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors,” Amir Abdollahian wrote on his twitter page on Wednesday after the meeting of foreign ministers of 6 neighboring countries of Afghanistan plus Russia in Tehran.

He warned that the future of Afghanistan and the region is at stake, saying that Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Turkmenistan, and Russia stand ready to assist Afghans.

“Conference message is clear: Peace will only stem from inclusive government and respect for the will of Afghan people,” Amir Abdollahian underlined.

The foreign ministers of Afghanistan's 6 neighboring states plus Russia in the final statement of their meeting in Tehran on Wednesday underlined support for the war-hit country's unity and sovereignty, and opposition to foreign interference in its internal affairs.

The foreign ministers noted "that situation in Afghanistan has changed fundamentally and stressing support for the national sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, and non-interference in its internal affairs", the statement said.

They recalled "the universally-accepted principles of international law in particular the Afghan people's right to decide on their own future independently, and respecting the aspiration of the Afghan people for realizing durable peace, hope to see an Afghanistan enjoying stability, development, prosperity and harmonious relations with its neighboring countries".

The foreign ministers also appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for hosting the second round of the meeting and agreed to hold the third round in 2022 in China.

The Foreign Ministers of the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan, including Islamic Republic of Iran, People’s Republic of China, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Republic of Uzbekistan plus the Russian Federation, held a meeting in Tehran on 27 October 2021.

The meeting was inaugurated by First Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mokhber who gave a comprehensive speech on Afghanistan situation. The video message by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was then screened in the opening.
