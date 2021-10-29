0
Friday 29 October 2021 - 12:00

US Sanctions Two Lebanese Businessmen and A Member of Parliament

US Sanctions Two Lebanese Businessmen and A Member of Parliament
The Lebanese businessmen Jihad Al-Arab and Dany Khoury, close to former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri and Christian politician Gebran Bassil respectively, were sanctioned for alleged corruption related to state contracts.

Lawmaker Jamil Sayyed was sanctioned for allegedly seeking to “skirt domestic banking policies and regulations” and transfer $120 million abroad, “presumably to enrich himself and his associates,” a US Treasury statement said. 
