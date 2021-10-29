0
Friday 29 October 2021 - 12:03

UN Security Council Calls for Utmost Restraint from All Parties in Sudan

Story Code : 961018
UN Security Council Calls for Utmost Restraint from All Parties in Sudan
The Council also condemned the suspension of some transitional institutions, the declaration of a state of emergency, and the detention of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other members of the transitional government.

Council members noted that Hamdok has now returned to his residence, where he remains under guard, after initially being detained at the home of Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of the armed forces. They demanded the immediate release of all others detained by the military authorities.

They also underscored the necessity of respecting human rights, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

The statement was the Security Council’s fourth attempt at agreeing on a unified position on the situation in Sudan after the Russian representative objected to calling the takeover a coup and insisted that protesters, as well as the military, are guilty of violence.
