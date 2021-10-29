EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro

Islam Times - The European Union has deployed an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Venezuela to observe the regional and local elections scheduled for next month in the Latin American country.

Isabel Santos, the chief observer of the EOM, and a member of the European Parliament, told reporters on Thursday that 44 observers have arrived in Venezuela so far, adding that they will begin their work in 22 of the country's 23 states except in the Amazonas state due to transport difficulties and the coronavirus pandemic.Campaigning has kicked off for regional and municipal elections scheduled for November 21, which are set to include opposition candidates as well."The opposition is going to participate in these elections ... we want to hear from everyone," Santos said before observers set out from the Venezuelan capital of Caracas to cities around the country.The observers, she said, will release a preliminary report two days after the vote, with the final report expected to take two months.Observers will remain deployed across the country until November 29.According to Venezuela's elections authority, more than 3,000 positions - including governors, mayors and municipal councilors - are available next month.Some 21 million voters are eligible to participate.