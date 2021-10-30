0
Saturday 30 October 2021 - 00:18

Moscow Has No Plans to Discuss Russian Laws with Anyone: Kremlin Spokesman

Story Code : 961096
Moscow Has No Plans to Discuss Russian Laws with Anyone: Kremlin Spokesman
"We aren't ready to listen to such criticism," he pointed out.

"It is about our domestic legislation and we have no plans to discuss it with anyone," Peskov noted, when speaking about a statement by the United States and its allies, in which they had criticized Russia over the use of the foreign agent media law, the Tass news agency reported.

The law on media outlets acting as foreign agents was adopted in Russia in 2017 after the US Department of Justice had demanded that RT America (a branch of a Russian TV broadcaster) register as a foreign agent in the United States.

The law establishes the same requirements for media outlets acting as a foreign agent as for foreign agent organizations. They must provide data about their senior officials, spending and auditing, as well as reveal their status in the materials they publish.

The US Department of State earlier released a statement on behalf of Washington and its closest NATO allies, as well as Ukraine, Australia and New Zealand, which criticized the Russian authorities for allegedly "intensifying harassment of independent journalists and media outlets" through the use of the foreign agent media law, particularly against Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (labeled as a foreign agent in Russia).

The statement also calls on Russia "to comply with its international human rights commitments and obligations and to respect and ensure media freedom and safety of journalists".
Related Stories
Venue for Russia-US Summit in Geneva Almost Agreed Upon: Kremlin Spokesman
Islam Times - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday that there were "more or less" clear proposals as to the venue for the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
29 October 2021
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
29 October 2021
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
29 October 2021
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
28 October 2021
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
28 October 2021
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
28 October 2021
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
28 October 2021
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
27 October 2021
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
27 October 2021
100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib
100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib
27 October 2021
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions against India for Buying S-400s
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions against India for Buying S-400s
27 October 2021
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
26 October 2021