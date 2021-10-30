0
Saturday 30 October 2021 - 00:31

Ethiopia's Airstrike on Tigray Kills 10: Hospital, Rebel Sources

Ethiopia
The Ethiopian government said the strike, the latest in a campaign of air bombardments, hit a factory in Mekele used by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

"The air force destroyed the second part of Mesfin Industrial Engineering. The facility was used by TPLF terrorist group for maintaining its military equipment," said government spokeswoman Selamawit Kassa.

Hayelom Kebede, research director at Mekele’s Ayder Referral Hospital, said a residential area was hit and casualties were inflicted.

"The death toll reaches 10," he said, up from his earlier count that put the number of dead at six and listed 21 people as injured.

The Tigrai Communications Affairs Bureau, a TPLF-linked information channel, also reported casualties and said the strike had hit a residential area.

Earlier, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda confirmed the strike on Mekele and said the rebels’ air defense units were engaging an enemy jet.

Much of northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield claims difficult to independently verify.

Tigray was pounded by near-daily aerial bombardments last week as the military stepped up its use of airpower in the year-long war against the TPLF.

The government said the facilities bombed in northern and western Tigray were military and aiding the TPLF, the former ruling party in the region.

The UN said two strikes on Mekele on October 18 killed three children and wounded several other people. Another person died in a later strike.

Control of the skies, along with superior manpower, is one of the few remaining areas where the federal government holds a military advantage over the rebels.

Meanwhile, residents reported hearing shelling on Thursday in Dessie, a major town in the Amhara region that borders Tigray.

Residents had reported a heavy military build-up in the area, as civilians fleeing conflict-hit towns further north poured into Dessie seeking refuge.

The TPLF on October 20 claimed that the rebels were within artillery range of Dessie, which sits about 400 kilometers north of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The following day, Amhara regional president Yilkal Kefale called for armed Amharas to converge on Dessie to defend it.

Tigray erupted in conflict in November 2020 after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to topple the TPLF.

The 2019 Nobel Peace laureate said the move came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps and promised a swift victory.

But by late June the rebels had regrouped and retaken most of Tigray, including Mekele, and fighting spread to the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.
