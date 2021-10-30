0
Saturday 30 October 2021 - 01:23

US Sanctions 2 Iranian Entities, 4 Individuals

In continuation of the blatant violations of the JCPOA, the United States issued a fresh round of sanctions against four Iranian individuals and two entities linked to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC), a notice posted on the US Treasury Department's website on Friday showed.

The US Treasury has reiterated its baseless accusations of developing nuclear weapons for the unlawful sanctions.

The new round of sanctions by Washington comes at a time the Vienna talks on revival of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA are set to begin in November.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The new Iranian administration has vowed that it will return to the Vienna talks if they are result-oriented and can yield tangible results for Iran in terms of the removal of the sanctions and abidance of the parties by the JCPOA provisions.
