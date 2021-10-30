0
Saturday 30 October 2021 - 08:11

Dozens of Palestinian Protesters Injured by Israeli Forces in West Bank, Al-Quds

Story Code : 961145
Dozens of Palestinian Protesters Injured by Israeli Forces in West Bank, Al-Quds
On Friday, clashes occurred between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces in the flashpoint town of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, on Friday.

The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said seven Palestinians had been hit by rubber bullets, and 30 others suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas. According to the Red Crescent, a foreign supporter of the Palestinians also sustained injuries during the clashes.

Since May, Beita has seen intensified clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting against a settlement outpost that has been established on Sobeih Mountain by settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

Also, 19 Palestinians suffered breathing difficulties from tear gas during clashes with Israeli troops in Beit Dajan, to the east of Nablus on Friday.

Israeli forces also dispersed a weekly anti-settlement protest in Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya City, in the West Bank, using tear gas and rubber bullets. Two young Palestinian men were hit by rubber bullets and tens of others suffered breathing difficulties from toxic fumes.

Clashes also erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians near al-Samn area, west of al-Khader Town, in the West Bank province of Bethlehem on Friday evening.

The WAFA news agency quoted an activist as saying that Mohannad al-Hassanat, 16, was arrested during the clashes.

The Israelis also detained a young man in the occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron) on Friday. The man was identified as Zayd al-Junaidi, 20. He was arrested during the skirmishes that took place in Ras al-Joura area at the northern entrance to al-Khalil.

In al-Quds, Israeli forces used sound bombs and tear gas against Palestinians during clashes in the vicinity of al-Yousefia cemetery on Friday, leaving tens of people suffering from breathing difficulties due to the tear gas.

The Israelis also detained two young Palestinian men.

Earlier this month, Israeli forces began digging operations in the area amid attempts to seize and Judaize it.

Israel occupied East al-Quds, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip — territories the Palestinians want for a future state — during the six-day Arab-Israeli war in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds. All the settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned the settlement activities in several resolutions.
Related Stories
UNICEF: 1-yr-Old among 29 Children Injured in “Israeli” Aggression in Al-Quds
Islam Times - The United Nations’ children agency reported that the “Israeli” entity’s recent aggression in the holy occupied Al-Quds city has injured ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
29 October 2021
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
29 October 2021
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
29 October 2021
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
28 October 2021
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
28 October 2021
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
28 October 2021
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
28 October 2021
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
27 October 2021
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
27 October 2021
100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib
100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib
27 October 2021
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions against India for Buying S-400s
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions against India for Buying S-400s
27 October 2021
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
26 October 2021