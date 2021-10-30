0
Saturday 30 October 2021 - 08:23

Pressure on Iran Does Not Work: Russian Envoy

Story Code : 961150
Pressure on Iran Does Not Work: Russian Envoy
Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was speaking during a news conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Friday, October 29, 2021.

"Russia is glad that Washington demonstrates the willingness and seriousness to return to the JCPOA after it withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 under former US President Donald Trump," Nebenzia said in the press briefing.

"We are glad that our US partners demonstrate their willingness and seriousness to return to the JCPOA," he said.

"We know that there has been an impasse for a while after the election in Iran... We are telling them that we have to sit down and finally... return to the deal. Let's hope that it will happen soon."

The diplomat noted that the parties have encountered some issues during the discussions, and the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has been personally involved in resolving them to allow the restart of the negotiations.
Related Stories
'Israel, ISIL plotted Russian envoy's assassination in Turkey'
Islam Times - The assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey on Monday may have been plotted by elements in Israel or by Daesh (ISIL) sympathizers ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
29 October 2021
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
29 October 2021
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
29 October 2021
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
28 October 2021
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
28 October 2021
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
28 October 2021
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
28 October 2021
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
27 October 2021
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
27 October 2021
100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib
100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib
27 October 2021
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions against India for Buying S-400s
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions against India for Buying S-400s
27 October 2021
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
26 October 2021