Pressure on Iran Does Not Work: Russian Envoy

Islam Times - Experience has shown that pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran to expedite negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not effective, said Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was speaking during a news conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Friday, October 29, 2021."Russia is glad that Washington demonstrates the willingness and seriousness to return to the JCPOA after it withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 under former US President Donald Trump," Nebenzia said in the press briefing."We are glad that our US partners demonstrate their willingness and seriousness to return to the JCPOA," he said."We know that there has been an impasse for a while after the election in Iran... We are telling them that we have to sit down and finally... return to the deal. Let's hope that it will happen soon."The diplomat noted that the parties have encountered some issues during the discussions, and the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has been personally involved in resolving them to allow the restart of the negotiations.