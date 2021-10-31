0
Sunday 31 October 2021 - 03:12

Syrian Air Defenses Repelled Israeli Missile Attack on Damascus Countryside

Story Code : 961263
Syrian Air Defenses Repelled Israeli Missile Attack on Damascus Countryside
Citing a military source, Syria's official news agency SANA said Saturday that the Israeli regime launched missiles from the northern side of occupied Palestine and targeted some points in Damascus countryside around 11 a.m. local time.  

The source said that the country’s air defense systems were activated against “hostile targets from the direction of occupied lands,” and a number of the missiles were “repelled.”

The source also said the aggression injured two soldiers and caused some material damages.

Syrian state television had earlier reported of explosions heard in the countryside surrounding the capital.

The latest attack came just a few days after the Syrian media said Israeli helicopters had hit three targets on the outskirts of the town of al-Baath as well as other locations in southern Syria.

Two of the sites targeted on Monday were observation posts reportedly used by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, while the third target was a site next to a Syrian military facility. The strikes caused “material damage,” but there was no immediate word on casualties.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those for Hezbollah, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories, which many view as knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.

Israel has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
29 October 2021
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
29 October 2021
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
29 October 2021
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
28 October 2021
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
28 October 2021
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
28 October 2021
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
28 October 2021
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
27 October 2021