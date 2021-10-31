Syrian Air Defenses Repelled Israeli Missile Attack on Damascus Countryside

Islam Times - The Syrian army's air defenses have intercepted missiles fired from the direction of the Israeli-occupied territories at Damascus countryside.

Citing a military source, Syria's official news agency SANA said Saturday that the Israeli regime launched missiles from the northern side of occupied Palestine and targeted some points in Damascus countryside around 11 a.m. local time.The source said that the country’s air defense systems were activated against “hostile targets from the direction of occupied lands,” and a number of the missiles were “repelled.”The source also said the aggression injured two soldiers and caused some material damages.Syrian state television had earlier reported of explosions heard in the countryside surrounding the capital.The latest attack came just a few days after the Syrian media said Israeli helicopters had hit three targets on the outskirts of the town of al-Baath as well as other locations in southern Syria.Two of the sites targeted on Monday were observation posts reportedly used by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, while the third target was a site next to a Syrian military facility. The strikes caused “material damage,” but there was no immediate word on casualties.Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those for Hezbollah, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories, which many view as knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.Israel has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.