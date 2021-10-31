0
Sunday 31 October 2021 - 03:40

Canada Appeals Decision on Indigenous Children

Story Code : 961265
Canada Appeals Decision on Indigenous Children
At a news conference on Friday, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said that two advocacy groups, the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society and the Assembly of First Nations, have both agreed to sit down with officials to try to hammer out a negotiated deal by the end of December.

 “Today, the Government of Canada and the Parties, the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society and Assembly of First Nations, are announcing that we have agreed to sit down immediately and work towards reaching a global resolution by December 2021 on outstanding issues that have been the subject of litigation,” said the statement.

The statement is issued jointly on behalf of Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller, and David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

Miller said the government is putting “a very significant financial package” forward to compensate children who have suffered harm, adding, he cannot disclose the specific amount but the government knows that proper compensation would amount to “billions of dollars.”

Canada's federal court last month found that the government had discriminated against some 50,000 children by not properly funding child and family services in indigenous communities, upholding a prior decision by a human rights tribunal.

The tribunal had ordered the federal government to pay compensation worth $40,000 CAD (US$31,500) to each child removed from his or her home – the maximum allowable under the country’s human rights act.

That appeal was dismissed by a federal court judge who found that the government had failed to demonstrate the tribunal’s decision was unreasonable. The ruling could impact more than 50,000 Indigenous children.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who won re-election last month, came into office in 2015 promising to strengthen and restore ties with native communities.

Canada's 1.7 million indigenous citizens, nearly 5% of the population, mostly live in isolated communities where poverty, high unemployment and high risk of suicide are chronic problems.

Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC)’s report in 2015 determined that at least 3,200 Indigenous children died while attending residential schools, and that the general practice was “not to send the bodies of students who died at schools to their home communities.”

Canada’s residential school system forcibly separated more than 150,000 First Nations children from their families between 1831 and 1996. Many of the children separated from their homes by the church’s school system were subjected to abuse, rape, and malnutrition. In 2008, the Canadian government formally apologized.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
29 October 2021
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
29 October 2021
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
29 October 2021
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
28 October 2021
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
28 October 2021
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
28 October 2021
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
28 October 2021
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
27 October 2021