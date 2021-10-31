Biden, Europeans Take up Iran Nuclear Program in Rome Talks

Islam Times - The US president Joe Biden reportedly is set to meet Saturday with three European leaders to talk about 2015 Iran Nuclear deal.

Biden's meeting with the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain — known as the E3 — came after a recent meeting between Iran’s top negotiator and the EU deputy foreign policy chief in Brussels on the resumption of sanctions-removal talks in Vienna.U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the meeting with Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Britain’s Boris Johnson would feature the leaders “all singing from the same song sheet on this issue.”He called it a “study in contrast with the previous administration since Iran was one of the areas of most profound divergence between the previous administration and the Europeans.”Washington re-introduced the sanctions against Iran in 2018, after leaving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a historic nuclear agreement that had lifted the inhumane economic bans in return for some voluntary restrictions on Iran’s nuclear energy program.Following a year of strategic patience, Iran resorted to its legal rights stipulated in Article 26 of the JCPOA, which grants a party the right to suspend its contractual commitments in case of non-compliance by other signatories, and let go of some of the restrictions imposed on its peaceful nuclear program.Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA have held six rounds of talks in Austria’s capital, Vienna, since April, which began after the administration of US President Joe Biden voiced willingness to rejoin the agreement. The talks were, however, put on hold in the run-up to Iran’s presidential election in June so that the Islamic Republic could go through a period of government transition.A source familiar with the top Iranian nuclear negotiator told Press TV on Wednesday that Iran has officially announced readiness for talks with the three European signatories to the JCPOA – France, Britain, and Germany – in Tehran or in the trio’s respective capitals, contrary to claims by certain US media.