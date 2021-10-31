0
Sunday 31 October 2021 - 03:48

French Flags Burned in Protest against France's Presence in Mali

Story Code : 961268
French Flags Burned in Protest against France
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Bamako to demonstrate against the French military presence in Mali, calling for the total withdrawal of French troops from the country, Africa News reported.

Demonstrators carried banners, signs, some targeting France with the country's flags seen burnt.

France deployed troops to Mali in 2013 to help drive out militants who had occupied the north of the country after hijacking a Tuareg rebellion.

Though the fighters have been pushed from main towns, Mali has failed to stabilize while the militants have regrouped and have carried out attacks in a prolonged insurgency.

The violence has spread to neighboring states, stoked ethnic and intercommunal tensions, and rendered large swathes of the country’s semi-arid north ungovernable.

A military coup last year in Mali has complicated matters further, and the junta's leaders have faced criticism from France and the African Union

France has begun to withdraw its troops from Mali in "Operation Barkhane".

The 5,100 French troops based in country will be reduced to 3,000.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
29 October 2021
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
29 October 2021
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
29 October 2021
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
28 October 2021
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range
28 October 2021
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
ISIS Elements Attack a Military Base in Northern Baghdad
28 October 2021
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
US Says Assange Could Go to Australian Prison If Convicted
28 October 2021
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
27 October 2021