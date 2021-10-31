0
Sunday 31 October 2021 - 03:51

Yemen: Explosion Near Aden Airport Kills at Least Six

An explosion near the entrance to the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden on Saturday resulted in at least six deaths and around 20 injured, a senior security source and a medical source told, but it was not clear whether the incident was an attack.

An airport official said a small truck blew up at an outer gate to the airport on Saturday, while security sources said the vehicle was carrying petroleum products. The blast was strong and was heard across the city. Nearby residents’ windows were smashed.

Twelve civilians were killed in an explosion" in the vicinity of Aden airport and "there are also serious injuries", said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. 

The United Nations has described the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.
