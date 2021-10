Islam Times - A terminal of Stansted Airport has been evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package.

The suspicious package was found in the security area of the airport terminal and a partial evacuation of the airport took place on Saturday (October 30).London police said on Saturday that the package was destroyed in a controlled explosion and that one person had been arrested by police.It is worth mentioning that Stansted Airport was evacuated before 14:00 local time and the passengers of this airport were removed from the scene.