Islam Times - According to Iraqi sources, three Katyusha rockets were fired around the US embassy in the Green Zone of Baghdad.

Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported that three Katyusha rockets were targeted around the US Embassy in the Green Zone of Baghdad.According to the report, rocket attacks were carried out in the Al-Mansour area, near the Green Zone where the US Embassy is located.Iraqi media reported that the rocket attacks did not cause any casualties but left some material damage.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.