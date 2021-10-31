0
Sunday 31 October 2021 - 10:02

Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar

Story Code : 961319
Officials announced his appearance on Sunday, a day after he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to "speak to his brave soldiers and disciples", TRT reported

There was tight security at the event and no photographs or video have emerged, but a ten-minute audio recording was shared by Taliban social media accounts.

The speech did not touch on politics, but sought God's blessing for the Taliban leadership.

He praised for the Taliban killed and wounded in their struggle and prayed for the success of the Islamic Emirate's officials in this "big test".

Akhundzada was appointed leader of the Taliban in a swift transition of power after a 2016 US drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour.
