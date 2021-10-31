Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar

Islam Times - Taliban's top leader Haibatullah Akhundzada made a rare public appearance in the Southern city of Kandahar, Taliban sources announced on Sunday, belying widespread rumours of his death.

Officials announced his appearance on Sunday, a day after he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to "speak to his brave soldiers and disciples", TRT reportedThere was tight security at the event and no photographs or video have emerged, but a ten-minute audio recording was shared by Taliban social media accounts.The speech did not touch on politics, but sought God's blessing for the Taliban leadership.He praised for the Taliban killed and wounded in their struggle and prayed for the success of the Islamic Emirate's officials in this "big test".Akhundzada was appointed leader of the Taliban in a swift transition of power after a 2016 US drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour.