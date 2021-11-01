At Least 15 People Injured in Tokyo Metro As Police Detain Man with Knife

Islam Times - A fire on a Tokyo train injured fifteen persons on Sunday, according to reports. A man with a knife was apprehended after the event, and authorities are investigating whether hydrochloric acid was used.

The suspect doused parts of the train car with an unspecified liquid and set it on fire at around 8pm local time on Sunday, according to Japanese state-owned news organization NHK citing witnesses, RT reported.The crime took place on a moving train in the Tokyo city of Chofu on the Keio train line and the suspect is believed to be in his 20s.Police are currently investigating whether hydrochloric acid was also used in the incident.The incident took place just two weeks after a 45-year-old man was arrested for stabbing two men at Tokyo's Ueno Station. Both victims were hospitalized and the suspect – who was reportedly "rambling incoherently" and carrying a bloody knife – was soon apprehended by police.