Monday 1 November 2021 - 02:23

Military Base Housing US Forces Rocked by Massive Explosions in Syria

Four blasts were heard at the US facility within the Conoco gas field, according to Iranian News Agency, citing Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel affiliated with the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha'abi.

The cause of the explosions was not immediately known. There were no reported injuries or deaths among the American forces stationed at the outpost.

This is the latest in series of attacks on US-run military bases in the eastern half of Syria.

The Conoco base, where Kurdish militants with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are also stationed, last came under attack in July with mortar shells and rockets. No reports of casualties or material damage emerged in the aftermath of that attack.

On October 20, the US-run al-Tanf base in southern Syria was hit by drones and rockets, in an attack that Pentagon spokesman John Kirby described as “complex, coordinated and deliberate.”

United States officials said they believe the attack on al-Tanf involved as many as five drones laden with explosive charges, and that they hit both the US side of al-Tanf base and the side where US-backed militants reside.

Bomb fragments had also been found in areas where US forces had been sleeping and stationing.

The US military trains anti-Damascus militants at al-Tanf base, which is situated near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan.
