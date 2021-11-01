Biden, Erdogan Agree to Establish Mechanism to Improve Ties After G20 Meeting

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to establish a mechanism to strengthen and improve bilateral ties between the NATO allies.

They held talks Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, where they were said to discuss a range of issues, including trade, climate change, and the strategic partnership between the two countries and within NATO, Anadolu Agency reported.The meeting was said to have lasted for an hour and ten minutes, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also present.The White House issued a readout summary of the conversation, indicating that Biden underscored his desire to maintain constructive relations, expand areas of cooperation, and manage our disagreements effectively"."(Biden) expressed appreciation for Turkey's nearly two decades of contributions to the NATO mission in Afghanistan. The leaders discussed the political process in Syria, the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghans in need, elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus," the readout added.Turkey has been involved in all of the aforementioned conflicts, joining the US and other NATO states in the 19+ year war and occupation of Afghanistan, occupying areas of Northern Syria, providing diplomatic and military support to the Tripoli-based government during Libya's civil war, engaging in a diplomatic spat with Greece and Egypt involving the use of warships and military aircraft in the Med, and providing military support to Azerbaijan in last year's war in Nagorno-Karabakh between Baku and Armenian militias in the breakaway region.The White House readout noted that Biden had "reaffirmed" Washington's defense partnership with Ankara, and Turkey's "importance as a NATO ally", but also voiced "US concerns over Turkey's possession of the Russian S-400 missile system", and "emphasized the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the rule of law for peace and prosperity".