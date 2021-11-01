UAE Calls On Citizens in Lebanon to Return as Soon as Possible

Islam Times - UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called on all citizens in Lebanon to immediately return home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called on all citizens in Lebanon to return to the UAE as soon as possible, in view of the current events and based on the decision to prevent UAE citizens from traveling to Lebanon, which coincided with the decision of the UAE to withdraw its diplomats from Lebanon.Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, indicated that as an embodiment of the UAE’s constant keenness to follow up the conditions of its citizens abroad and ensure their safety, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has taken all necessary measures to facilitate the return of its citizens from Lebanon, and also confirmed the ministry’s readiness to harness all capabilities to assist any a citizen present in Lebanon; To return to the Emirates.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation calls on citizens in the Republic of Lebanon to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s call center.