0
Monday 1 November 2021 - 03:28

10 Al-Shabaab Members Killed in an Explosion in Somalia

Story Code : 961404
10 Al-Shabaab Members Killed in an Explosion in Somalia
Following the landmine explosion, 10 members of al-Shabaab terrorist group were killed and several others were injured in the blast, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Turkish news agency cited the Somali National Television as reporting that the attack occurred near Qeycad village in Mudug region, north-central Somalia.

The al-Shabaab, affiliated with al-Qaeda, are known to use IEDs to target civilians and security teams plying busy routes.

The explosions hamper the movement of people, goods, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to communities in need.

Since the establishment of al-Shabaab in the beginning of 2004, Somalia has been fighting against this terrorist group linked with al-Qaeda.

It should be noted that al-Shabaab has so far claimed responsibility for several operations which claimed lives of many people and injuring others.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
29 October 2021
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
29 October 2021
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
29 October 2021
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
28 October 2021