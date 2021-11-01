10 Al-Shabaab Members Killed in an Explosion in Somalia

Islam Times - A landmine was exploded as a vehicle belonging to members of al-Shabaab terrorist group drove over an improvised explosive device (IED) at ‘Qeycad’ district in outskirt of ‘Mudug’ city in Somalia.

Following the landmine explosion, 10 members of al-Shabaab terrorist group were killed and several others were injured in the blast, Anadolu news agency reported.The Turkish news agency cited the Somali National Television as reporting that the attack occurred near Qeycad village in Mudug region, north-central Somalia.The al-Shabaab, affiliated with al-Qaeda, are known to use IEDs to target civilians and security teams plying busy routes.The explosions hamper the movement of people, goods, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to communities in need.Since the establishment of al-Shabaab in the beginning of 2004, Somalia has been fighting against this terrorist group linked with al-Qaeda.It should be noted that al-Shabaab has so far claimed responsibility for several operations which claimed lives of many people and injuring others.