Bahraini Regime Increases Crackdown on Political Dissent, Arrests More Activists

Bahraini regime has arrested more political dissidents as the West-backed Al Khalifah dynasty is ramping up its crackdown on human rights activists and pro-democracy campaigners.

Main opposition group, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, reported that Bahraini security officials have summoned Sayyid Ibrahim Kamaluddin, the former head of the National Union Committee, over his vehement opposition to the normalization of ties between Manama and Tel Aviv regimes, as well as two other opposition figures for questioning on Sunday.Bahraini authorities also summoned elderly citizen Abdul Majid Abdul Mohsen, along with Ali Mahna, an opposition activist, for interrogation on the same day.The two were reportedly summoned for attending the funeral procession and burial of former detainee Ali Qambar, who passed away last Monday after losing his battle with cancer, which he had developed as a result of neglect and torture in the Manama regime’s detention centers.Moreover, Bahraini interior ministry plainclothes forces arrested two civilians without a warrant. Their charges remain unknown.Demonstrations have been held in Bahrain on a regular basis ever since a popular uprising began in mid-February 2011.The participants demand that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.Manama, however, has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent.On March 5, 2017, Bahrain’s parliament approved the trial of civilians at military tribunals in a measure blasted by human rights campaigners as being tantamount to the imposition of an undeclared martial law countrywide.King Hamad ratified the constitutional amendment on April 3, 2017.