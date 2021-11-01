Israeli UN Envoy Tears Up Human Rights Council Report at General Assembly

Islam Times - The Israeli regime's ambassador to the United Nations tears up a copy of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)'s annual report while delivering a speech to the world body's General Assembly.

The UNHRC held a special hearing at the General Assembly while its president, Michelle Bachelet, presented the annual report to all member states.In the report, the findings of an investigative committee founded after the Israeli occupation’s offensive on Gaza that killed 260 Palestinians, including 67 children, 40 women, and 16 elderly last May, were presented.Several whole families were killed in the offensive, including senior doctor Ayman Abu Al-Ouf and his family.The report condemned and criticized the Zionist entity for the brutal attacks. It stressed the importance of ending Israel’s impunity in order to: “Ensure justice and access to an effective remedy, deter further violations, protect civilians and promote peace.”The report also expressed its “grave concern at reports of serious human rights violations and grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including possible war crimes and crimes against humanity, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”Erdan could not bear to accept this disclosure of Israeli crimes and tore a copy of the report into pieces.“The Human Rights Council attacked and condemned Israel in 95 resolutions compared to 142 resolutions against the rest of the world,” Erdan expressed. “This distorted and one-sided report’s place is in the dustbin of anti-Semitism,” he claimed.