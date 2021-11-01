0
Monday 1 November 2021 - 06:06

Lebanon's Minister of Information Rejects Resignation

Lebanon
Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi announced that his resignation from the government is out of the question, according to the Lebanese Al-Jadeed TV channel.

It comes following the crisis with the Persian Gulf countries after statements he made about the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

On a TV program filmed in August and aired this week, Kordahi, who was not appointed to the post back then, said the war in Yemen was an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

He called the war “absurd”, adding it must stop because he is opposed to wars between Arabs.

He called the war on the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country “futile” and said it was “time for it to end".

Kordahi also noted the Yemeni army forces and their allied fighters from Popular Committees were “defending themselves... against an external aggression”, and that “homes, villages, funerals and weddings were being bombed” by the Saudi-led coalition.

Angered by the criticism, Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon ordered Lebanon’s ambassador to leave the kingdom within 48 hours and banned all imports from the fellow Arab country.

In solidarity with Riyadh, Kuwait and Bahrain followed suit, ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires to leave within two days and recalling their own envoys from Beirut. The United Arab Emirates also announced Saturday it was withdrawing its diplomats from Lebanon.
