0
Monday 1 November 2021 - 07:12

Medics: Sudan Death Toll Rises to 11 Since Military Takeover

Story Code : 961447
Medics: Sudan Death Toll Rises to 11 Since Military Takeover
The independent Central Doctors Committee said three protesters were killed by army fire during Saturday’s protests against the military takeover, Anadolu news agency reported.

“The fatalities took the death toll among revolutionaries to 11 since October 25,” the committee announced in a statement.

There were no immediate comments from the country’s military rulers on the statement.

On October 25, Sudan’s ruling military council announced a state of emergency and dissolved the transitional sovereign council and government, hours after detaining Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and ministers in his civilian government. It also suspended some provisions of the constitutional document outlining the political transition in Sudan.

The move came amid escalating tensions between the military and the civilian administration following a failed military coup last month.

Before the military takeover, Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials, which oversaw the transition period until elections slated for 2023, as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition.
Related Stories
Medics: Israeli strike kills 8-year-old girl despite truce
Islam Times - Israeli forces targeted a home in Gaza City early Monday, killing a young girl and injuring dozens of Palestinians just minutes after a humanitarian ceasefire came into effect,...
Comment


Featured Stories
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
29 October 2021
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
29 October 2021
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
29 October 2021
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
28 October 2021